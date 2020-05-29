WEAKLEY COUNTY, TN— The Weakley County Sheriff's Department has arrested a suspect and charged two people for the attempted murder of an 18-year-old.
18-year-old Malcolm Lee Jr. was taken into custody on Friday for the attempted murder charge. The sheriff's department said it is believed that he is a resident of McKenzie, Tennessee.
20-year-old Mary Beth Lyles of Martin, Tennessee has been charged with filing a false report after police said she lied to a U.S. Marshall and made a phone call to warn Malcolm Lee.
22-year-old Katie N. Smith of Martin, Tennessee has been charged with accessory because she obtained the vehicle Lee was caught in. She was also in the car with him when he was caught.
The victim, 18-year-old Canon Magourik was shot at least seven times Wednesday evening in McKenzie. He is in critical, but stable condition.
The investigation is still ongoing. More people may be charged as the investigation continues.