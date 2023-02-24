CARBONDALE, IL — Police have arrested a suspect in a January shooting that injured a juvenile in Carbondale, Illinois.
The shooting happened on Jan. 17 in South Lake Heights. The victim was hospitalized with a gunshot wound police said was not life threatening.
The Carbondale Police Department says the suspect is also a juvenile. The suspect, who has not been named because of their age, was arrested Thursday in Country Club Hills, Illinois, on a warrant charging them with aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated discharge of a firearm and unlawful possession of a firearm while under the age of 18.
Police say the suspect is in custody in a juvenile detention facility pending their first court date.