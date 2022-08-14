The suspect in Saturday's deadly vehicle collision with a crowd in Pennsylvania said it was intentional and detailed a subsequent fatal attack on his mother, police said Sunday.
Adrian Oswaldo Sura Reyes, 24, faces two open counts of criminal homicide following the deaths of a yet-to-be identified 50-year-old woman from Wilkes-Barre who was in that crowd, and Reyes' mother, identified by the Luzerne County coroner as Rosa D. Reyes, 56.
A trooper asked if was aware of what happened outside a bar in Berwick, where 18 people were struck by a vehicle early Saturday evening.
"Yeah, that was me," the defendant is quoted as saying.
According to the complaint's narrative, he confessed to troopers Jason Zoshak and Andrew Morantini, who interviewed Reyes at the Shickshinny, Pennsylvania, state police jail, that the spree started when he drove off after an argument with his mother at their home in Nescopeck.
He said he happened to drive by a crowd gathered in a parking lot outside a Berwick bar and eatery called Intoxicology Department, which was hosting a benefit for families of those killed in a horrific house fire Aug. 5.
Troopers quote Reyes as saying that he was "speeding up" as the Honda Accord he drove struck the crowd. He discussed his mindset at the moment, saying he was tired of arguing with his mother about money and other matters, according to the document.
"I didn't ram 'em," Reyes is quoted as saying, "I just ran them over."
On Facebook last night, the establishment said it was closed until further notice.
"Today was an absolute tragedy," the post said. "Please respect our privacy while we grieve and try to process the events that occurred."
Questions from reporters Saturday about any possible connections between the defendant and the Aug. 5 fire that inspired the benefit were not addressed in the criminal complaint.
Reyes was denied bail and was being held at the Columbia County Correctional Facility, state police said Sunday.