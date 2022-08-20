CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO — On Friday at 7:22 p.m., the Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the intersection of Ranney and Elm Street to aid a child that was hit by a car. The child's injuries were non-life-threatening, and they were taken to a local hospital as a precaution.
The suspect fled the scene before the officers arrived.
Witnesses told the officers the suspect's car is a dark blue Dodge Challenger with Arkansas license plates.
If you see a car matching that description or have any information, contact the Cape Girardeau Police Department at 573-335-6621.