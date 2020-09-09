MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Kentucky State Police are investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting in McCracken County.
Around 8:30 a.m., McCracken County deputies were called to investigate a stolen vehicle complaint. The owner found their vehicle had been stolen sometime overnight.
Sheriff Matt Carter says they learned the truck was equipped with OnStar, which was able to tell deputies where the vehicle was located, in the area of Cairo Rd. and Olivet Church Rd.
Deputies were led on a short chase until OnStar shut the truck off on Meredith Rd. Once the truck was stopped and deputies exited their vehicles, Carter said the driver, Chad Busby, 47, of Paducah, turned and aimed a large-framed semi-automatic firearm directly at one of the deputies. Carter said that's when the deputy discharged his service weapon "to eliminate the threat."
Paramedics immediately rendered aid, but McCracken County Coroner Amanda Melton pronounced Busby dead at the scene.
Carter says as standard procedure, he immediately called Kentucky State Police to investigate the shooting. Carter said the deputy has been placed on paid administrative leave, which is standard protocol.
"This is and has been a difficult situation for everyone involved," said Carter. "However law enforcement officers are often placed in positions in which we are forced to react to the threat that the perpetrator poses, and this situation was no different. I would ask that you keep both law enforcement and the Busby family in your thoughts and prayers."
KSP and McCracken County deputies are still at the scene. Meredith Rd. will remain closed for the next few hours.
This is a breaking news article and will be updated as more information is available. The original article was posted on Sept. 9, at 10:23 a.m. and has since been updated.