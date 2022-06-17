(CNN) — A 71-year-old man who shot and killed two senior citizens and injured another at an Alabama church group's meeting Thursday evening was subdued by someone else at the event until police arrived, authorities said Friday.
The suspect, who police arrested but haven't publicly named, shot and killed Walter Rainey, 84, and Sarah Yeager, 75, during a small group's potluck dinner at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church in Vestavia Hills outside Birmingham, police said.
A third gunshot victim — an 84-year-old woman whose name was not released — was being treated Friday at a hospital, Vestavia Hills Police Capt. Shane Ware said.
The suspect had occasionally attended the church and was at the dinner there when he pulled out a gun and started firing, according to Ware.
Someone at the event "subdued the suspect and held him down until law enforcement arrived," said Ware, who said police were called at 6:22 p.m.
"The person that subdued him is a hero," Ware said.
The suspect was in custody Friday morning at the Vestavia Hills Police Department, and warrants charging him with capital murder were expected to be issued later in the day, Ware said.
Investigators believe the suspect acted alone, and they are trying to determine the motive, Ware said.
The shooting is the latest in a US house of worship and came on the eve of Friday's seventh anniversary of the massacre at Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, South Carolina.
A deadly mass shooting last month at a Taiwanese church service in Southern California — along with mass shootings at an elementary school in Texas and a New York supermarket — have drawn more political attention to gun violence. A bipartisan group of senators has announced an agreement in principle for gun safety legislation that aims to address mental health resources, school safety and access to firearms.