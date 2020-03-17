UPDATE: The Graves County Sheriff's Office says an arrest has been made in the recent church burglary.
18-year-old Bryce Nelson of Mayfield turned himself in Monday night.
He admitted to forcing open two doors to two separate buildings at a church in southern Graves County.
Nelson was arrested and charged with two counts of burglary. He was taken to the Graves County Jail.
ORIGINAL STORY
GRAVES COUNTY, KY -- Graves County deputies are looking for a person who broke into a church.
The church says during the overnight hours of March 13 and March 14, someone forced open the doors of the church and went inside.
Security cameras were able to capture video of the burglary and suspect.
Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call Deputy Brandon Awbery at the Graves County Sheriff's Office at 270-247-4501.