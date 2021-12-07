PARIS (AP) — A suspect in the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi has been arrested in France, according to a French judicial official.
The official said the suspect was being detained on Tuesday on the basis of a Turkish warrant arrest.
French radio RTL said the Saudi national was arrested at Roissy airport near Paris as he was trying to board a flight to Riyadh.
The man, named as Khalid Aedh Al-Otaibi, was one of over a dozen Saudi officials sanctioned by the US in 2018 over Khashoggi's killing.