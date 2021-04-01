Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Kentucky...Illinois...Missouri... Ohio River at Paducah...Olmsted Lock and Dam...and Cairo .Minor to moderate flooding is forecast to develop along the Ohio River at Paducah, Olmsted Lock and Dam, and Cairo. Crests are forecast to occur early next week. . PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. && ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until late Thursday morning... The Flood Warning continues for the Ohio River at Paducah. * Until Thursday morning. * At 11:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 38.8 feet. * Flood stage is 39.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this evening to a crest of 40.3 feet Sunday morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Thursday morning April 8. * Impact...At 39.0 feet, Minor flooding occurs affecting mainly bottomland and surrounding low lying areas. &&

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM CDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...Lows tonight in the mid 20s. * WHERE...all of southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri, western Kentucky and southern Illinois. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 9 AM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. &&