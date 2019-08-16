UPDATE: The suspect in the Carter County, Missouri standoff has surrendered to authorities, multiple media outlets report.
The man is accused of shooting a state highway patrol officer and a sheriff's deputy around 10 a.m. Friday.
A standoff continued for several hours at the home, finally ending around 5 p.m. when the suspect left the house and surrendered to the Highway Patrol SWAT team, Ozark Radio News reports.
UPDATE: The governor of Missouri is calling a shooting that injured a state trooper and a deputy in Carter County, Missouri, Friday morning an ambush.
On Twitter Friday afternoon, Parson said
"A @MSHPTrooperG Trooper & Carter County Sheriff's Deputy were ambushed by a gunman from inside a residence today. Both officers were wounded & are hospitalized. Missouri officers are devoted to making our state safer despite the risks they face every day. #BacktheBlue"
Officers and deputies were trying to talk to the man in a house near Van Buren when he allegedly began shooting — wounding the trooper and the deputy, who were taken to a hospital.
As of 4 p.m., the standoff was still going on, Ozark Radio News reports.
