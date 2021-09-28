The third-party vendor who shot 15 people, one fatally, at a Tennessee supermarket before killing himself was asked to leave his job before the gunfire erupted, authorities said Monday in a statement.
Uk Thang, 29, was identified as the suspected shooter in Thursday's mass shooting at a Kroger on New Byhalia Road in Collierville, a suburb about 30 miles east of downtown Memphis, according to city police Chief Dale Lane. He died from what authorities said they believed was a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
"The shooter moved into the Town of Collierville in the summer of 2020," police said in the statement. "He was a third-party vendor working inside Kroger and was asked to leave his job the morning of Thursday, September 23, 2021."
The victims included 10 employees and five customers. Four people, all stable, remained at the Regional One Health Medical Center as of Monday afternoon.
Collierville Alderman Maureen Fraser identified the lone fatality in the shooting as friend Olivia King.
"I will miss her terribly," she said Thursday in a statement.
According to Lane, the carnage was unlike anything he has ever seen.
"We all came to the scene and all went into that building and so it's the worst thing that I've seen in 34 years," Lane said, describing a chaotic scene of people hiding in every corner of the store. "Coming out of, you know, like I said we were finding people all over the stores hidden. And in the freezers closets, you know, all over."
The police chief praised workers and shoppers, alike, for their own lifesaving actions as soon as gunfire erupted.