CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, MO — A person involved in a law enforcement pursuit in Cape Girardeau County, Missouri, was hospitalized after the individual was shot by a deputy, the local sheriff's department says.
The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office says it was involved in a vehicle pursuit around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday that ended with a deputy-involved shooting.
The chase began near the 113 mile marker of Interstate 55 and ended on Highway D, near County Road 454, where a sheriff's office news release says "one of our deputies was involved in an officer-involved shooting."
According to the sheriff's office, the deputy was uninjured in the incident, but the suspect was taken to a local hospital. The news release says the sheriff's office does not know the extent of that person's injuries.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol is assisting at the scene. The sheriff's office says it will release more information when it can.