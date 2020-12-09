CARBONDALE, IL — Police are searching for a man accused of participating in a recent armed robbery in Carbondale, Illinois.
Carbondale police say the robbery happened the afternoon of Nov. 29 in the 700 block of East College Street. Investigators say the victims were tare to buy an item from someone they met online. Instead, police say, 30-year-old Marcus Lee Broxton and a teenage suspect approached the victim. One of the suspects pulled out a handgun and demanded money from the victims, and both suspects ran away from the scene afterwards.
Police say officers from another jurisdiction arrested the teenage suspect, who is a 17 year old from Carbondale, on an armed robbery charge. He has been detained in a juvenile facility.
In a news release Wednesday, police say they've obtained an arrest warrant for Broxton, charging him with aggravated robbery.
Officers also note that a similar robbery happened around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of S. University Avenue. The suspect agreed to meet the victim to buy an item the victim had advertised online. Police say the suspect tried to pay with counterfeit money, and pulled out a gun when the victim confronted him about it. The suspect then ran from the scene with the victim's property, police say.
If you see Broxton or have information about where he is, officers ask you to call the Carbondale Police Department at 618-457-3200.