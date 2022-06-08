MURRAY, KY — Two people have been arrested and a Murray man is wanted in connection to a hit-and-run incident that seriously injured a pedestrian Saturday night in Murray.
The collision happened around 9 p.m. Saturday on South 16th Street near Johnson Boulevard. Officers arrived at the scene to find a man in the roadway, suffering from serious injuries. The man was taken from the scene by emergency medical responders and then flown to a hospital. The Murray Police Department says officers received information from the public on Sunday that helped identify and find the vehicle investigators believe hit the victim.
Investigators are now searching for 39-year-old Jordan Gray of Murray in connection to the incident. Police say Gray is wanted on charges of leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid in a crash causing serious physical injury and tampering with physical evidence.
Police have also arrested a man and a woman from Murray in connection to the case. Investigators say 37-year-old Jessica Gray and 39-year-old David Millsaps Jr. have been arrested and charged with tampering with physical evidence.
Officers ask anyone with information about the whereabouts of Jordan Gray to call the Murray Police Department at 270-753-1621.