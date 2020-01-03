Rockford bank robbery

ROCKFORD, Ill. (AP) — An armed robbery suspect surrendered to police after holding a woman hostage at an Illinois bank for more than six hours.

Rockford Police Chief Dan O'Shea said the suspect “willingly” walked out of the Heritage Credit Union around 9 p.m. CST Friday.

The hostage came outside with the suspect and was quickly ushered away by officers.

O'Shea said the hostage was a bank employee and she was taken to a hospital to determine if she had been injured. Authorities have not released the suspect's identity.

