ROCKFORD, Ill. (AP) — An armed robbery suspect surrendered to police after holding a woman hostage at an Illinois bank for more than six hours.
Rockford Police Chief Dan O'Shea said the suspect “willingly” walked out of the Heritage Credit Union around 9 p.m. CST Friday.
The hostage came outside with the suspect and was quickly ushered away by officers.
O'Shea said the hostage was a bank employee and she was taken to a hospital to determine if she had been injured. Authorities have not released the suspect's identity.
CREDIT UNION UPDATE: The hostage is out and the suspect is in custody.— RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) January 4, 2020
ARMED ROBBERY: This afternoon at approximately 2:30 p.m. there was an armed robbery at the Heritage Bank on State and Mulford. The armed suspect has barricaded himself inside with one or more employees or customers.— RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) January 3, 2020