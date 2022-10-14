LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY — A man who was wanted in Livingston County, Kentucky, on charges of receiving stolen property worth more than $10,000 has been arrested in Montgomery County, Tennessee, the Livingston County Sheriff's Office says.
Last month, the sheriff's office was searching for 50-year-old Charles Warren Luetke in the Hampton area of the county. Investigators on Sept. 17 found a green Jeep Cherokee associated with Luetke, and said they believed Luetke had left the Hampton area. At the time, Luetke was believed to be armed and dangerous.
This week, the sheriff's office announced that Luetke was arrested in Montgomery County on charges of burglary and criminal impersonation.
In a Facebook post shared Wednesday, the sheriff's office says Luetke will face the charges against him in Livingston County "when Tennessee is finished with him."