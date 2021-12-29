BREAKING UPDATE: A man wanted in connection to the shooting death of Wane County, Illinois, Sheriff's Deputy Sean Riley and a Missouri carjacking and shooting is now in custody, police say.
Indiana State Police investigators tell Evansville NBC affiliate WFIE-TV that the suspect was taken into custody after he was allegedly involved in a hostage situation in Clinton County, Illinois.
WFIE-TV at one time reported that state police said the suspect was arrested just before 1:30 p.m., but a second suspect is still in that hostage situation near Carlyle, Illinois. However, Indiana State Police Sgt. Todd Ringle later posted an update to Twitter saying that the suspect taken into custody is the only person wanted in connection to the case. He said no other suspects are being sought, and the second person involved in the Carlyle, Illinois, incident is now believed to be a victim.
Wayne County Illinois Shooting Update: Police have the suspect in custody. Police are not looking for any other suspects at this time.— Sgt. Todd Ringle (@ISPEvansville) December 29, 2021
It’s my understanding the other suspect turned out being a victim.— Sgt. Todd Ringle (@ISPEvansville) December 29, 2021
A southern Illinois sheriff's deputy was shot and killed in the line of duty early Wednesday morning on Interstate 64 near the Illinois border with Indiana.
The Wayne County Sheriff's Office says Deputy Sean Riley was responding to a driver in need of assistance on Interstate 64 around 5 a.m. Wednesday. When another deputy arrived at the scene, they found Riley's body. His squad car was missing from the scene. It was later found abandoned on I-64, the sheriff's office says.
St. Louis NBC affiliate KSDK-TV reports that a suspect in the deadly shooting is wanted in connection to another shooting in Missouri.
St. Peters, Missouri, police are looking for a man who shot a man and stole his car at a QuikTrip gas station Wednesday morning. The victim in that shooting was taken to a hospital, and police believe his injuries are not life threatening. The vehicle taken in the St. Peters carjacking was later found in O'Fallon, Missouri.
KSDK-TV reports that police in Missouri believe the carjacking suspect is connected to the shooting death of Riley earlier in the morning. The suspect was last seen wearing a light gray hoodie, dark pants and dark shoes. O'Fallon police now say the suspect is in yet another vehicle, a white Nissan Titan pickup with the Missouri license plate 0WE-A43. Police say he should be considered armed and dangerous. If you see him or the stolen truck, call your local law enforcement agency.
Evansville, Indiana, NBC affiliate WFIE-TV reports that Riley's body was taken to the Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office in Indiana around 10 a.m. Wednesday. Law enforcement agencies, including the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office and the Evansville Police Department, helped escort the deputy's body to the Vanderburgh County Morgue, WFIE reports.
Investigators said I-66 was closed early Wednesday morning from the 110 to 130 mile markers in connection to the investigation. WFIE-TV reports that I-64 westbound reopened as of around 8:20 a.m., but traffic will be diverted off of that highway and onto Illinois Highway 1.