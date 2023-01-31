OMAHA, NEBRASKA (WOWT) — Nebraska police officers shot and killed a suspected active shooter at a Target on Tuesday.
Authorities said the store in west Omaha was locked down about noon after reports of shots being fired. Police said there were several 911 calls, and officers were at the store within minutes.
In an afternoon news conference, Omaha police said a man in his 30s walked into the Target and began firing an AR-15 rifle. Authorities said the man fired multiple rounds, but it wasn't immediately known if he fired at anyone.
Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer said the shooter was shot and killed by officers.
"The first arriving officers went into the building, confronted the suspect and shot him dead,” Schmaderer says. “The suspect is a white male. I am going to estimate that he is in his 30s. Ge had an AR-15 rifle with him and plenty of ammunition. There is evidence to suggest with shell casings that he entered the Target and was firing rounds. It is unknown at this time if he was firing at anybody."
A woman who was at the Target at the time of the shooting describes what she saw and heard.
"Just a really loud bang, sounded like something fell. We looked around at each other like ‘I hope it wasn't what I thought it was,’" witness Areanne Flatt says.
No other victims have been reported, and Omaha Police say no victims from the scene have gone to area hospitals.