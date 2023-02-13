PADUCAH — A man accused of killing a woman after opening fire in a Best Western hotel on Saturday will appear in court for an arraignment on Monday morning, according to the Kentucky Court of Justice docket.
55-year-old Robert Pannell of Florida was a guest at the Best Western Hotel off of Exit 11 in Paducah when he reportedly assaulted two people in the parking lot after they refused to give him a lighter, officers explained on Saturday.
He is accused of then going into the hotel, shooting a female employee multiple times, and throwing the gun in the hotel lobby. The victim was kept alive to try and donate her organs, but her injuries were too severe.
Pannell is facing numerous charges including murder; several assault charges; several wanton endangerment charges; disorderly conduct; assault of a police officer or probation officer; menacing; and resisting arrest in connection to the incident.