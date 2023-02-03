Local 6 has been tracking a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon as it travelled across our region Friday night.
Many of you shared photos of possible sighting with us.
And during Local 6 at 6, our Skytracker tower recorded it over west Kentucky.
“Actually, it has slowed down tremendously. The upper level winds where this is located, about 50,000 feet, have really come down here in the last hour,” Local 6 Meteorologist Noah Bergren explained during Local 6 at Six.
The balloon looked like a white spot in the sky in our view from above the Local 6 station.
“It is right here, and the sun is reflecting on it, and we’re probably only going to see this here for a few minutes,” Noah said. “That bright white dot, which it looked bright orange here a few minutes ago, the sun is reflecting off of it, and it is very, very visible.”
The balloon remained visible from the Skytracker camera as the sun continued to set Friday night.
Earlier Friday afternoon, the Local 6 Weather Authority was able to track roughly where and when the balloon would be in the Local 6 area.
As for where it will be next, Noah said during Local 6 at Six: “I'm not really quite sure where it's going to go from here, because the winds up there are still blowing. But this has seemingly slowed down.”
U.S. officials first announced they were tracking the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon on Thursday. Defense officials have said they will not shoot the balloon down because of the risk of falling debris. They say that risk is greater than the risk posed by allowing the balloon to remain in U.S. airspace.
"Why not shoot it down? We have to do the risk-reward here," a senior defense official said Thursday. "So the first question is: does it pose a threat, a physical kinetic threat, to individuals in the United States in the US homeland? Our assessment is it does not. Does it pose a threat to civilian aviation? Our assessment is it does not. Does it pose a significantly enhanced threat on the intelligence side? Our best assessment right now is that it does not. So given that profile, we assess the risk of downing it, even if the probability is low in a sparsely populated area of the debris falling and hurting someone or damaging property, that it wasn't worth it."
For its part, the Chinese government has claimed the balloon is a "civilian airship" used for weather research.
Friday evening, the Pentagon acknowledged reports of a second balloon flying over Latin America.