Three children under the age of 10 in Illinois are suspected to have severe cases of hepatitis, the Illinois Department of Public Health announced Monday. The illness may be linked to a strain of adenovirus, IDPH says.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a nationwide health alert last week warning doctors and public health agencies that a cluster of children were identified with hepatitis and adenovirus infection. The alert came after nine hepatitis cases were found in children between the ages of 1 and 6 in Alabama. The CDC said all nine children were previously healthy, and other common causes of viral hepatitis — such as the hepatitis A, B and C viruses — have been ruled out. The CDC also noted that none of the Alabama children had COVID-19. Cases have also been identified in North Carolina.
On Saturday, the World Health Organization announced that at least 169 cases of acute hepatitis have been identified across 11 countries. The children are as young as 1 month and as old as 16. The WHO said at least one child has died and 17 have had liver transplants because of the severity of the illness. The majority of the cases were reported in the United Kingdom, the WHO said.
In its announcement Monday, IDPH said two of the Illinois cases are in suburban Chicago and one is in western Illinois. One of the children had to have a liver transplant, the state public health agency said.
IDPH said it is working to find out if there are more suspected cases in Illinois. It's asking health care providers to be watchful for symptoms, and to report any suspected pediatric hepatitis cases with unknown origins to local public health authorities.
Hepatitis symptoms include fever, fatigue, loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, dark urine, light-colored stools, joint pain and jaundice, according to the CDC. It can be caused by viruses, and the CDC has said some of the children in the Alabama cluster had adenovirus type 41. While the alert said the CDC does believe adenovirus 41 may have caused the cases reported in Alabama, it cautioned that investigators are still working to rule out other possible causes and identify other possible contributing factors.
In a statement, the WHO said: "It is not yet clear if there has been an increase in hepatitis cases, or an increase in awareness of hepatitis cases that occur at the expected rate but go undetected," and "While adenovirus is a possible hypothesis, investigations are ongoing for the causative agent."
The CDC said symptoms of adenovirus type 41 typically include diarrhea, vomiting and fever, often accompanied by respiratory symptoms. The CDC said there have previously been case reports of hepatitis in immunocompromised children with adenovirus infection, but "adenovirus type 41 is not known to be a cause of hepatitis in otherwise healthy children." Five of the Alabama children tested positive for adenovirus, and the CDC said adenovirus was confirmed in "several" but not all of the European pediatric hepatitis cases.
Health officials are encouraging parents to be aware of hepatitis symptoms and to contact their health care provider with any concerns they may have. The CDC recommends keeping kids up to date on their vaccinations and to take preventative actions that are encouraged to avoid the spread of illnesses in general, including washing hands often, avoiding contact with sick people, covering coughs and sneezes and avoiding touching the eyes, nose and mouth.