CARBONDALE, IL — Three juvenile suspects have been arrested after a child was shot Monday morning in Carbondale, Illinois, police say.
Officers arrived at the scene around 11:26 a.m. Monday in the 400 block of East Chestnut Street, according to a news release from the Carbondale Police Department. The gunshot victim is a 5-year-old girl.
Emergency responders with Jackson County Ambulance Service treated her at the scene, the police department says. They took her to Memorial Hospital of Carbondale. Once doctors there stabilized her, police say she was transferred to a hospital in the St. Louis area.
The news release says officers found the three suspects in the area where the the shooting happened. They are minors, and their names have not been released to the public.
As of Monday afternoon, the police department says no further information is being released about the case, and the investigation into the shooting is still active.