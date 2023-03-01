MARION, IL — Police in Marion, Illinois, say they've detained suspects after 31 Marion Junior High students were shot with airsoft pellets on Wednesday.
In a statement shared to social media on Wednesday, Marion Unit 2 School District says the students were outside as part of a physical education class when people in a car driving by on Cherry Street fired the airsoft pellets at them.
"No major injuries occurred and all students involved were seen by the school nurse and parents were contacted," the statement says. "Local law enforcement was notified immediately and a suspected vehicle has been identified."
A statement from the Marion Police Department says officers responded to the incident around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. "It was learned that subjects discharged an air soft style pistol, from a vehicle, striking several students," the statement says. "The suspects in this case have been located and are currently detained. There is no additional threat at this time."
Before the suspects were taken into custody, the school district says students were kept inside buildings until police gave the all clear. In a second statement posted about an hour later, the district said the all clear was given and a person of interest is in custody.
Police did not say how many suspects were detained, but did say that more information will be released as details become available.