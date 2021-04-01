GRAVES COUNTY, KY — The Graves County Sheriff's Office says suspects have been identified after multiple storage units in a facility in Graves County were broken into on Wednesday.
The Graves County Sheriff's Office said someone broke into the facility — which is on Kentucky 80 East, just south of Mayfield — sometime between midnight at 7 a.m. Wednesday. The burglars damaged about 30 storage units — knocking out windows, breaking locks, bending framing and causing other damage. The sheriff's office says many items were stolen, with the total cost estimated at more than $33,000. Some of the stolen items include a large amount of ammunition, some firearms, tools, electronic equipment and liquor.
In an update shared via social media Thursday night, the sheriff's office said two suspects identified in this case were arrested in connection to the burglary of a home early Thursday in Calloway County.
The sheriff's office earlier said the suspects in the Graves County case were driving a SUV that was recorded on surveillance cameras in the area. Investigators believed the vehicle was a gray 2017 or 2018 Nissan Rogue with black or dark-colored wheels. The sheriff's office says a SUV seized in the Calloway County case matches that description.
The sheriff's office says the SUV, which was stolen in the St. Louis area in January, contained burglary tools investigators believe were used in the Graves County case.
Earlier Thursday, the Calloway County Sheriff's Office announced the arrests of Nicole D. Siebert and Michael E. Pirtle, both of St. Louis, in connection to a home break-in and a burglary at a nearby business. The Calloway County Sheriff's Office said the two were also charged with vehicle theft in connection to a car found in a field in the same area where the burglaries occurred.
The Graves County Sheriff's Office did not name Siebert and Pirtle as the suspects identified in the storage facility break-in, but Sheriff Jon Hayden said the names of the suspects and charges filed against them will be released soon, after some additional investigation.
This story was originally published at 4:40 p.m., and has since been updated with new details released at 9:45 p.m. by the Graves County Sheriff's Office.