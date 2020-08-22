MCCRACKEN COUNTY — Two suspects are in custody, and two people have died after a shooting in McCracken County, Kentucky, Saturday night.
McCracken County Sheriff Matt Carter tells Local 6 two victims were shot in an incident at 650 College Avenue. Along with law enforcement investigators, the McCracken County Coroner's Office and Mercy Regional EMS responded to the scene.
Shortly before 10 p.m. Saturday, Carter told Local 6 two suspects in the shooting are in custody. Carter says there is no threat to the public at this time.
The sheriff's office shared an update on the incident via Facebook at 10:18 p.m., saying deputies are still at the scene, and will remain in the area for the next several hours collecting evidence.
Investigators tell Local 6 both victims of the shooting have died, and the case is being investigated as a homicide.