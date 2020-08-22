MCCRACKEN COUNTY — Two suspects are in custody after a shooting in McCracken County, Kentucky, Saturday night.
McCracken County Sheriff Matt Carter tells Local 6 two victims were shot in an incident at 650 College Avenue.
Shortly before 10 p.m. Saturday, Carter told Local 6 two suspects in the shooting are in custody. Carter says there is no threat to the public at this time.
We do not yet know the victims' conditions.
We do know that the McCracken County Coroner's Office and Mercy Regional EMS responded to the scene.
The sheriff's office shared an update on the incident via Facebook at 10:18 p.m., saying deputies are still at the scene, and will remain in the area for the next several hours collecting evidence.
The sheriff's office says more information will be released to the public soon.