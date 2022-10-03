CARBONDALE, IL — The Carbondale Police Department says multiple suspects are in custody in connection to a deadly shooting that happened Monday afternoon.
The Carbondale Police Department says officers responded around 1:24 p.m. Monday to a report of shots fired in the 700 block of South Lewis Lane. The police department says officers arrived at the scene to find a gunshot victim. Officers provided aid at the scene, the police department says, and the victim was taken to Memorial Hospital of Carbondale. The victim died because of their injuries, and police say the person's name is not being released until their family members are notified.
The police department initially said a suspect described as a Black male wearing a mask over his face, a black jacket, a green shirt and green shorts left the scene before officers arrived, and that the suspect and the victim knew each other. Police also said investigators were speaking with a person of interest related to the investigation, the police department says.
In an update sent shortly before 9 p.m., the police department says multiple suspects are now in custody. "There are not any remaining offenders at large and there are not any continuing threats related to this investigation," the police department says.
As of Monday night, investigators have not released the names of the suspects or the victim.
Officers ask anyone with information related to the deadly shooting to call the Carbondale Police Department at 618-549-2121.