GRAND RIVERS, KY -- Two people wanted in connection to robberies in Kentucky were arrested in Illinois.
Kentucky State Police were looking for 34-year-old Timothy Smith and 31-year-old Brittni Smith of Evansville, Indiana.
They were suspect in robberies in Adair County and Livingston County.
The robbery in Livingston County happened last week at a BP Gas Station.
The Smith's are being held on the Adair County warrants and crime committed in Edwards County, Illinois.
Kentucky State Police do not know the circumstances surrounding their arrest in Illinois.
An investigation into the Kentucky robberies are ongoing.