State police are looking for two suspects in connection to multiple thefts from ATMs in west Kentucky.
In a news release sent Thursday, KSP says the men are suspected of stealing from ATMs at CFSB banking centers in Marshall and McCracken counties. KSP says an individual's information was fraudulently used at at ATMs between Draffenville, Calvert City, Paducah's south side and on Park Avenue.
In four of those transactions, the thieves were able to withdraw a total of $3,500, KSP says. The state law enforcement agency released photos of the suspects taken from surveillance cameras.
If you recognize either suspect or have information related to the case, you can call KSP at 270-856-3721 or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555.