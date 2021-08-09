GRAVES COUNTY, KY — The Graves County Sheriff's Office is searching for two burglary suspects believed to be on foot in the 1000 block of Kentucky 303.
Two other suspects involved in the break-in are in custody, the sheriff's office says.
The sheriff's office says West Kentucky Rural Electric employees went to a home in the 1000 block of KY 303 around 8:20 p.m. after receiving an alert that a power meter was being removed. When deputies arrived, the sheriff's office says a black pickup truck with two people inside sped away through a wooded area before getting back on a highway. But, a responding deputy stopped the truck, and the two people inside were arrested. Some of the stolen property was found inside the truck, and deputies were able to recover the items, the sheriff's office says.
When the vehicle sped off, the sheriff's office says two other suspects who were inside the home ran from the scene.
The sheriff's office says the suspects are from the Dawson Springs area.
Investigators say people living in the area where the break-in happened should lock the doors and windows of their homes and vehicles. If you see anyone suspicious in the area, you are advised to call 911.