CARBONDALE, IL — Sustaibability, science, and scholarship: an interdisciplinary Carbondale research team aims to nurture the next generation of geoscientists in a sustainability-minded project.
The Southern Illinois College Carbondale research team has secured a $1.33 million grant from the National Science Foundation, according to a Wednesday release. They plan on using that money to help prepare next-generation geologists in an educational project they've called "Converging Earth Science and Sustainability Education and Experience to Prepare Next-Generation Geoscientists."
Associate professor in the School of Earth Systems and Sustainability, Ruopu Li, plans to work with the rest of the research team to provide $10,000 scholarships for at least 40 low-income students pursuing degrees in geography, environmental resources, and geology. The program is scheduled to run for 5 years, until December of 2027.
Li expressed excitement in the release, saying:
He went on to explain that there is often a disconnect between sustainability and earth science training in postsecondary education, and this project provides an important collaborative opportunity for faculty.
According to the release, students who benefit from the financial aid will also have access to structured support services, leadership development, experiential learning, and more.