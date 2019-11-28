GRAVES COUNTY, KY -- An SUV ended up in a pond after getting into a crash.
Around 8:15 p.m. Wednesday, Graves County deputies were called to the area west of Slaughter Road on report of a crash.
Deputies say 63-year-old Kenneth Campbell of Mayfield was driving west, while 36-year-old Brannon Lawson of Mayfield was traveling east.
Both cars sideswiped each other at the crest of a hill.
Lawson's SUV spun out of control and went into a pond. He was not injured.
Kenneth was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.