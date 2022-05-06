The SUV linked to an escaped Alabama murder suspect and the former corrections official accused of aiding in his escape has been found in Middle Tennessee.
The Williamson County, Tennessee, Sheriff's Office says the 2007 Ford Edge SUV investigators have been searching for was found over the weekend, abandoned in a rural area of the county, Nashville TV station WKRN-TV reports. At the time it was found, authorities in the Tennessee county had not linked it to the escape, WKRN reports.
Nashville NBC affiliate WSMV-TV reports that the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that the vehicle found unattended in Williamson County is now believed to be the one connected to the disappearance of Casey White and Vicky White.
In a tweet sent Friday afternoon, the Williamson County Sheriff's Office says there is no sign that the two are still in the area. The sheriff's office confirmed that the SUV was found in Bethesda, Tennessee, and was identified Thursday night as the vehicle in the Alabama case.
Vicky White is accused of helping murder suspect Casey White escape from the Lauderdale County Jail in Alabama on April 29.
Investigators believe the two, who are not related, may have had a romantic relationship. Vicky White is wanted on charges of first-degree permitting or facilitating the escape of an inmate.
