The incident happened at Congregation Beth Israel's synagogue.

COLLEYVILLE, TX- Police in Colleyville, Texas, said they are "currently conducting SWAT operations" at a synagogue, prompting the evacuation of residents in the area on Saturday afternoon. Colleyville is about 20 minutes northeast of Fort Worth.

Police arrived at 6100 Pleasant Run Road, where the Congregation Beth Israel is located, at about 12:30 p.m. local time.

About an hour later, Colleyville police said the situation "remains ongoing.

"We ask that you continue to avoid the area," police said.

On a Facebook livestream of the congregation’s Shabbat morning service, a man could be heard speaking, at times cursing and sounding angry. The video, which has been taken down, did not show images of what was going on inside the building.

Congregation Beth Israel began in 1998 as a chavurah or a small group of Jewish people who gather for prayer services, according to its website. The group officially established a synagogue in Colleyville in July 1999, and began services at its current location in 2005.