The winners are in for this year's AQS QuiltWeek contest!
Margaret Solomon Gunn's "Sweet Madame Blue" took home Best of Show. Solomon is from Gorham, Maine. When the award was presented to Solomon during Tuesday's awards ceremony, the quilt was described as including, "hand-dyed silk radiance fabric designed around eight Turkish tatted doilies, the quilt features floral patterns seen on Turkish pottery combined with common Arabic geometric motifs. Techniques included beading, crystals, and embroidery."
The American Quilter's Society sent Local 6 the list of this year's winners after the awards ceremony. Congratulations to all the quilters!
For more information about this year's QuiltWeek, including exhibits, vendors and more, visit americanquilter.com.
Janome America Best of Show
807 Sweet Madame Blue, Margaret Solomon Gunn, Gorham, ME
AQS Best Hand Workmanship Award
801 Harmony, Sachiko Chiba, Iwate, Japan
BERNINA of America Best Stationary Machine Workmanship Award
606 Joyful Japan, Pat Holly, Ann Arbor, MI
APQS Best Movable Machine Workmanship Award
214 Harlequinade, Beckey Prior, Mansfield, TX
AccuQuilt Best Wall Quilt Award
1007 Merry Christmas II, Aki Sakai, Tokyo, Japan
Coats & Clark Best Wall Hand Workmanship Award
1011 Ruby, Christine Wickert, Penfield, NY
Brother International Corporation Best Wall Stationary Machine Workmanship Award
1319 Butterflies, Bees & AlphabeTrees, Janet Stone, Overland Park, KS
Handi Quilter Best Wall Movable Machine Workmanship Award
1318 Memories of a Maiko, Melissa Sobotka, Richardson, TX
Superior Threads Best Miniature Quilt Award
1622 Happy Halloween III, Aki Sakai, Tokyo, Japan
The Nancy Ann Sobel Memorial Fund Award of Merit in Hand Quilting
404 Best Wishes, Miyuki Hamaba, Hyōgo, Japan
LARGE QUILTS: Stationary Machine Quilted sponsored by Husqvarna Viking
First 110 Beyond Reason, Angela Petrocelli, Prescott Valley, AZ
Second 103 Holiday Splendor, Inger Blood, Camino, CA
Third 109 Third Times A Charm, Ruth Ohol, Lockport, NY
Honorable mention 113 Lucy's Garden, Roseanne Smith, Lawrence, KS
LARGE QUILTS: Movable Machine Quilted sponsored by ABM International
First 215 Pathfinder, Kyra Reps, Northwood, IA
Second 221 Berries in the Sun, Martha Walker, Atchison, KS
Third 213 Auntie Tess, Patty Nelson, Manhattan, KS
Honorable mention 205 Spring Flowers, Sherry Durbin, Burnsville, NC
LARGE QUILTS: First Entry in an AQS Paducah Quilt Contest sponsored by Gammill®
First 310 I Ain’t Afraid To Appliqué, Donna Daniel, Hazel Green, AL
Second 319 Missouri Splendor, Katherine Malone, Grovespring, MO
Third 324 Cactus Mountain XXL, Kyona Nason, East Norriton, PA
Honorable mention 316 Very Fussy Dear Jane, Alice Ikenberry, Richland, WA
HAND QUILTED QUILTS sponsored by Arrow Sewing
First 426 With a Wish to the Stars, Kyoko Yamauchi, Kumamoto, Japan
Second 408 To Philly With Priscilla, Barbara Korengold, Chevy Chase, MD
Third 423 In the Square Where the Refreshing Breeze is Blowing, Isako Wada, Miyagi, Japan
Honorable mention 414 A Story of the Kokeshi, Megumi Mizuno, Saitama, Japan
GROUP QUILTS sponsored by the Grace Company
First 503 Sherbet On A Cloudy Day, Just Four Friends, Apple Valley, MN
Second 504 Gyrolicious, QUTI (Quilting Under The Influence), St. George, UT
Third 502 My Lucky Stars, Jill, Linda & Richard, McKinney, TX
Honorable mention 506 The Lizzy Albright Quilt, Ricky Tims and Friends, La Veta, CO
WALL QUILTS: Stationary Machine Quilted sponsored by Baby Lock USA presented by Calico Country Sew & Vac
First 617 ABCDvine, Janet Stone, Overland Park, KS
Second 603 Typhoon, Janneke de Vries-Bodzinga, Friesland, Netherlands
Third 601 Desert in Spring, Andrea Brokenshire, Round Rock, TX
Honorable mention 612 Benefits of the Big Tree, Mariko Miwa, Tokyo, Japan
WALL QUILTS: Movable Machine Quilted sponsored by Juki America, Inc.
First 702 Cleopatra's Treasure, Marilyn Badger, St. George, UT
Second 722 The Troubadour, Luz Seidensticker, Bethel Park, PA
Third 709 Hungarian Rhapsody, Margaret Solomon Gunn, Gorham, ME
Honorable mention 718 Baked With Love, Linda Neal, McKinney, TX
WALL QUILTS: Quilter’s Choice sponsored by Elna USA
First 813 Joyful Spring, Hiroko Miyama and Masanobu Miyama, Nagano, Japan
Second 815 Declaration of Independence - Voices of Freedom, Nancy Prince and Terri Taylor, Orlando, FL
Third 802 Apples, Peaches and Cherries, Margaret Docherty, Durham, UK
Honorable mention 805 Stella Luminous, Kim Fong, Taylorsville, KY
WALL QUILTS: Modern Quilts sponsored by Statler by Gammill
First 908 Circling Sevenstar, Lyn Crump, Queensland, Australia
Second 928 Sunshine Daydream, Karen K. Stone, Dallas, TX
Third 912 Zigzags & Circles 8, Caryl Bryer Fallert-Gentry, Port Townsend, WA
Honorable mention 922 Renew Anew, Elizabeth K. Ray, Bentonville, AR
SMALL WALL QUILTS: Hand Quilted sponsored by Martelli Enterprises
First 1008 Colourful, Yuko Takahashi, Tochigi, Japan
Second 1006 Paramecium Aurelia (Amoeba), Jackie Perry, Marion, VA
Third 1005 Gauguin's Tahitian Landscape, Kirsten Niemann, Troy, VA
Honorable mention 1010 Jazzy New York Beauty, Marsha Walper, Tallahassee, FL
SMALL WALL QUILTS: Stationary Machine Quilted sponsored by Koala Studios presented by Calico Country Sew & Vac
First 1118 Heat Lightning, Amy Pabst, Le Roy, WV
Second 1106 A Look into the Past, Peg Collins, Alamosa, CO
Third 1125 Been There Before, Karen K. Stone, Dallas, TX
Honorable mention 1114 Hawaiian Plants, Naomi Iida, Tokyo, Japan
SMALL WALL QUILTS: Movable Machine Quilted sponsored by Pro-Stitcher
First 1214 Hidden Gems, Gail Stepanek and Jan Hutchison, New Lenox, IL
Second 1207 Victorian Trellis, Tami Graeber, Tucson, AZ
Third 1212 Cry Me A River, Heidi Proffetty, Bridgewater, MA
Honorable mention 1201 McCall's Green Dresses, Sharron Abrams, Sun City West, AZ
SMALL WALL QUILTS: Quilter’s Choice sponsored by Janome America; Longarm
First 1314 Come On In, the Water's Fine, Roxanne Nelson, Alberta, Canada
Second 1309 Picatso: The Art Thief, Nikki Hill, St. Augustine, FL
Third 1308 Fancy Steps, Tami Graeber, Tucson, AZ
Honorable mention 1307 My Baltimore Halloween Celebration, Trina Freshour, Lebanon, IL
SMALL WALL QUILTS: Pictorial sponsored by PFAFF
First 1413 Something About Succulents, Cynthia England, Dickinson, TX
Second 1405 Passiflora: Find Joy Live Your Passion, Andrea Brokenshire, Round Rock, TX
Third 1436 One in Every Crowd, Carol Russell, Ontario, Canada
Honorable mention 1410 Creating Magic, Sue de Vanny, Victoria, Australia
SMALL WALL QUILTS: First Entry in an AQS Paducah Quilt Contest sponsored by The Applique Society
First 1530 In the Morning Light, Roxanne Nelson, Alberta, Canada
Second 1542 Wilbur & Orville, Two Silly Squirrels, Lorraine Stenoish, Green Bay, WI
Third 1537 Serendipity, Kathy L. Schern and Cory Allender, Washington, UT
Honorable mention 1519 Holly Jolly Christmas, Pamela Hunt, Port Charlotte, FL
MINIATURE QUILTS: Miniature Quilts sponsored by Quilters Select by Alex Anderson and RNK Distributing
First 1618 Pilgrim and Roy, Amy Pabst, Le Roy, WV
Second 1612 Hawaiian Plants Mini, Naomi Iida, Tokyo, Japan
Third 1609 Paradise Valley, Kumiko Frydl, Houston, TX
Honorable mention 1624 Hope Chest Heirlooms - Napkin 2, Sally Terris, Sunnyvale, CA
Honorable mention 1620 All Tied Up In Knots, Joyce Puffinbarger, Benton, KY
Quilt Path by APQS Judge’s Recognition Award – Nancy Mahoney
413 Smile For You, Keiko Minami, Hyōgo, Japan
Quilt Path by APQS Judge’s Recognition Award – Kathy McNeil
1216 Uber, Lois Thoe Wolfe and Barb Teerlinck, Little Suamico, WI
Quilt Path by APQS Judge’s Recognition Award – Cindy Seitz-Krug
809 African Crazy Play, Ann Horton, Redwood Valley, CA