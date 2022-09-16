Sweetie Pie

A customer picks up food from Sweetie Pie's owner Robbie Montgomery, second right, and Montgomery's son, James "Tim" Norman, right, at the shop in St. Louis, on April 19, 2011.

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A former star of a reality TV show based in St. Louis has been convicted of arranging the killing of his nephew.

A federal jury on Friday found James “Tim” Norman guilty in the March 2016 death of 21-year-old Andre Montgomery. The jury deliberated for about 17 hours before reaching the verdict.

Norman and his nephew starred in “Welcome to Sweetie Pie's,” a reality show on the OWN Network, based in a soul-food business founded by Norman’s mother who was also Andre’s grandmother.

Prosecutors said Norman arranged Montgomery's murder to collect on a $450,000 life insurance policy. Norman's attorneys argued the murder-for-hire plot was a “made up theory.”

More details: https://bit.ly/3dpdcyk.