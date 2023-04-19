CARTERVILLE, IL — A section of Sycamore Road is closed in Carterville, Illinois, due to a sinkhole.
The Carterville Police Department says Sycamore Road is closed to through traffic between Division Street and Hafer Road.
The section of road affected by the closure is about 1.5 miles long.
In a Facebook post, the city says the Illinois Department of Mines and Minerals will respond to deal with the sinkhole.
"The road will remain closed to through traffic until Mines and Minerals deems it safe to open the area to vehicles," the city says.