UNION CITY, TN — Celebrating all things military is the theme this weekend at Discovery Park of America's 2022 Military History and Armed Forces Symposium.
The event starts Friday, April 29, and lasts through the weekend. From active demonstrations of military equipment and vehicles to panel discussions, there will be a variety of programs and interactive activities for guests. Those include a Black Hawk helicopter and seven ground assets, historical interpreters, static and active military vehicles and equipment on display, period musicians, weapons and transportation demonstrations.
The event will also include experts on a variety of topics relevant to the past, present and future of the military, gallery talks with Discovery Park educators, the Jason Pate photo exhibit, "A Country Divided: Photos from the Civil War," and the U.S. Navy "Nimitz" Virtual Reality Experience.
All current military members, veterans and their families get into the park for free all weekend.
The photos above are from last year's event.
Discovery Park of America is at 830 Everett Blvd. in Union City, Tennessee.