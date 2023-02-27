SYMSONIA, KY — Principal Courtney Story says Symsonia Elementary staff and parents "went all out" for Read Across America Week this year, spending hours decorating the hallways to surprise students.
The effort makes sense to Story, who says reading is something students, staff, and families take seriously at Symsonia.
She told Local 6 staff and parents joined forces Friday evening, decorating for hours in an effort to surprise incoming students on Monday.
In addition to the decor, students will participate in "drop everything and read" time, Family Reading Night, a book fair, trivia, and more — all in an effort to ensure they have a week of fun, engaging learning.
Symsonia Elementary School Read Across America decor
Here are a few photos of Symsonia Elementary's Read Across America decor. For more picture, click here.