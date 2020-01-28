MARSHALL COUNTY, KY --The City of Benton is a step closer to making sure all 374 residents on the Symsonia Highway Waterline get consistent running water.
Right now, they don't.
Mayor Rita Dotson says the grant application is almost ready to help replace the waterlines.
April Collie sometimes goes days without running water.
"We all got up and it was time to get ready for my daughter to go to school and the water wasn't on so we had to, you know, make some changes, make due," Collie said.
When it comes back on, she boils it and uses water bottles. It's even inconvenient for her animals. Collie owns two donkeys and says she has to haul water from down the road when her water's out.
She's glad the city is doing their part to replace the waterlines.
"It'd be good to fix all the pipes that way nobody has to keep going through that," Collie said. " It would be good. And then to have good newer pipes you wouldn't have to worry about your water being bad or boiling it all the time or spending extra money on bottled water."
Five to $10 on their water bill is how much the people living under this water district would pay to make sure there's always running water.
Mayor Rita Dotson says the city is sending out a USDA grant and loan application to replace the waterlines in the next 30 days. This is a $2.9 million grant and loan for 40 years.
The water bill fee is to help offset the cost of the replacement. She says it's their top priority.
"They can wake up every morning and go to bed every night knowing that they're going to have water, good clean, drinking water," Dotson said. "And be able to take a shower. And they don't have that now. They never know. Because when the ground shifts, a lot of times the old lines break."
Collie says she doesn't mind the extra fee, if it can ensure running water long-term.
If the USDA loan is approved, the replacement project will begin in July. And it could take up to a year for it to be completed.