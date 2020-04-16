SOUTHERN ILLINOIS - A t-shirt fundraising drive is being held to help small businesses in Southern Illinois.
Each shirt is $35 and all money raised will be deposited into an account managed by the Southern Illinois Community Foundation.
That money will then be awards to small businesses in Southern Illinois as grants.
Eligible businesses must have 25 or fewer employees. Applications are due by Monday, May 4.
A lottery system will be used to determine which of the eligible businesses will receive the grants.
T-shirt sales will run through Wednesday, May 6.
To buy a t-shirt, make a donation or submit a grant application, click here.