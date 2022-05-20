(NBC News) — Tackling inflation and high prices are among the most popular candidate positions and qualities.
And the least popular are wanting the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade, as well as being endorsed by either President Joe Biden or former President Donald Trump.
Those are the findings from our combined March and May NBC News polls, which tested the popularity of more than two dozen different candidate positions or qualities heading into November's midterm elections.
(In March, the NBC News poll found funding the police was the most popular candidate position, while defunding the police was the most unpopular.)
The number in parenthesis is the difference between all registered voters who are more likely or less likely to vote for such a candidate in the March and May polling:
Most popular
- (March) A candidate who supports funding the police and providing them the resources and training they need to protect our communities: 75% more likely, 11% less likely (+64)
- (May) A candidate who wants to help control inflation by reducing federal government spending: 69% more likely, 14% less likely (+55)
- (March) A candidate who supports expanding domestic oil and natural gas production to keep our gasoline and energy prices lower: 69% more likely, 17% less likely (+52)
- (March) A candidate who supports the bipartisan infrastructure legislation that passed Congress last year that funds road and bridge construction and repairs: 63% more likely, 13% less likely (+50)
- (May) A candidate who supports expanding clean energy production, like solar and wind projects: 62% more likely, 16% less likely (+46)
- (March) A candidate who supports President Biden’s proposal to lower costs for health care and prescription drugs: 62% more likely, 16% less likely (+46)
- (May) A candidate who wants to help control inflation by taxing large corporations that are making record profits: 64% more likely, 20% less likely (+44)
Least popular
- (May) A candidate endorsed by Joe Biden: 29% more likely, 42% less likely (-13)
- (March) A candidate endorsed by Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez: 22% more likely, 39% less likely (-17)
- (May) A candidate endorsed by Donald Trump 29% more likely, 49% less likely (-20)
- (May) A candidate who supports the U.S. Supreme Court overturning the Roe v Wade decision which says a woman has a constitutional right to an abortion: 26% more likely, 52% less likely (-26)
- (March) A candidate endorsed by Marjorie Taylor Greene: 7% more likely, 34% less likely (-27)
- (May) A candidate who says Donald Trump won the election for president in 2020: 19% more likely, 54% less likely (-35)
- (March) A candidate who supports defunding the police: 17% more likely, 73% less likely (-56)
The polling also shows some interesting intraparty divides.
Inside the GOP, Trump-first Republicans are more supportive of candidates who want the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade (51 percent more likely to vote, 24 percent less likely), while party-first Republicans are divided (35 percent more likely to vote, 31 percent less likely).
Republicans are also split on candidates saying Trump won the 2020 presidential election -- with Trump-first Republicans overwhelmingly supportive (65 percent more likely to vote, 3 percent less likely) and party-first Republicans much more mixed (24 percent more likely to vote, 28 percent less likely).
Meanwhile, Democratic voters differ in intensity when it comes to candidates supporting allowing migrants to wait in the U.S. for asylum (Biden primary voters are 52 percent more likely to vote/22 percent less likely, versus Sanders/Warren voters who are 77 percent more likely/7 percent less likely) and being endorsed by Biden (Biden primary voters are 70 percent more likely/2 percent less likely, while Sanders/Warren voters are 51 percent more likely/4 percent less likely).
The NBC News poll was conducted May 5-7, 9-10 of 1,000 adults – including 750 on their cell phone – and it has an overall margin of error of plus-minus 3.1 percentage points.