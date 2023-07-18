Weather Alert

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN FULTON...SOUTHEASTERN HICKMAN...SOUTHEASTERN MCCRACKEN AND GRAVES COUNTIES... At 132 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Mayfield to South Fulton, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Mayfield, Fulton, Reidland, Lynnville, Sedalia, Wingo, Water Valley, Dukedom and Symsonia. This includes Interstate 69 in Kentucky between Mile Markers 1 and 33. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. && HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN; WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 510 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 8 COUNTIES IN SOUTHERN ILLINOIS FRANKLIN GALLATIN HARDIN JOHNSON MASSAC POPE SALINE WILLIAMSON IN KENTUCKY THIS WATCH INCLUDES 12 COUNTIES IN WESTERN KENTUCKY BALLARD CALLOWAY CARLISLE CRITTENDEN FULTON GRAVES HICKMAN LIVINGSTON LYON MARSHALL MCCRACKEN TRIGG IN MISSOURI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 7 COUNTIES IN SOUTHEAST MISSOURI BUTLER CARTER MISSISSIPPI NEW MADRID RIPLEY STODDARD WAYNE THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BARDWELL, BENTON, BLOOMFIELD, CADIZ, CHARLESTON, CLINTON, DONIPHAN, EDDYVILLE, ELIZABETHTOWN, GOLCONDA, HARRISBURG, HERRIN, HICKMAN, MARION, MAYFIELD, METROPOLIS, MURRAY, NEW MADRID, PADUCAH, PIEDMONT, POPLAR BLUFF, SHAWNEETOWN, SMITHLAND, VAN BUREN, VIENNA, WEST FRANKFORT, AND WICKLIFFE.

.Multiple rounds of thunderstorms will lead to heavy rain across the watch area. The first round will occur this afternoon with a secondary round late this evening into early Wednesday morning. Exact placement of the heaviest swath is still somewhat uncertain. There is some potential for a few areas to receive greater than 5 inches. ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, western Kentucky and southeast Missouri, including the following areas, in southern Illinois, Alexander, Gallatin, Hardin, Jackson, Johnson, Massac, Pope, Pulaski, Saline, Union and Williamson. In western Kentucky, Ballard, Caldwell, Calloway, Carlisle, Christian, Crittenden, Daviess, Fulton, Graves, Henderson, Hickman, Hopkins, Livingston, Lyon, Marshall, McCracken, McLean, Muhlenberg, Todd, Trigg, Union KY and Webster. In southeast Missouri, Cape Girardeau, Mississippi, New Madrid, Perry MO and Scott. * WHEN...Through Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Widespread amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected. A corridor of 3 to 5 inches may occur, with locally higher amounts possible. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. &&