FRANKFORT, KY — Taiwan has donated $100,000 to the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund to help with cleanup and recovery after the deadly Dec. 10 tornado outbreak, the Kentucky Senate Majority Caucus says.
The Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Atlanta joined the Senate Monday to be recognized by the Taiwan Delegation for the donation, the Senate Majority Caucus said in a news release.
Additionally, Taiwanese humanitarian non-governmental organization The Tzu Chi Foundation sent volunteers, blankets, scarves, face masks and $1,000 gift cards to Mayfield and Bowling Green after the storms.
Counsel General Elliott Wang and his deputy director, Doris Wang, were recognized on the Senate floor Monday with the adoption of Senate Resolution 64, recognizing its connection with Taiwan.
Also recognized Monday were Taiwan’s support to the K-12 Education Cooperation Memorandum of Understanding with the Department of Education and a newly established higher education educational exchange program between Taiwan and the Department of Post-Secondary Education.
“The educational exchange programs in Kentucky strengthened through the education cooperation memorandum will break the Mandarin-English language barrier so that future generations have greater opportunity,” Senate President Robert Stivers said in a statement. “With a hostile Communist China on Taiwan’s doorstep, the strength between our country, region, commonwealth and Taiwan is all the more critical.”
Kentucky is also one of five states with a Taiwanese trade office. The Senate Majority Caucus notes that Taiwan is a leading exporter of goods from Kentucky, supports about 1,900 jobs and invests $11 million into the state each year.