MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — April 1 is Census Day. When completing the census, you will include everyone living in your home on April 1.
Many people are home now because of COVID-19. Assistant Regional Census Manager Roxanne Wallace says response rates across the country have been great so far, with about 40% response rate nationwide.
It's time to fill out your census.
"We always want to be at the table for resources," Paducah Mayor Brandi Harless says. "We always want to make sure we are advocating for those resources and often times those resources are divvied up based off population."
It takes 10 minutes to respond to the census. Go to 2020census.gov. It's not a test. The questions are simple. You can preview them at 2020census.gov/en/about-questions.html.
There are a few things you'll need to know ahead of time: the age, date of birth, sex and race of everyone living in your household. You can respond in three different ways: by letter, by phone, or online.
To respond by phone, call 1-844-330-2020.
Wallace says the U.S. Census Bureau will never call you first, and they will never ask for banking information or social security numbers.
"It is very important that we have an accurate count of the population for these type of purposes when you are getting assistance from the federal government," McCracken County Emergency Management Director Jerome Mansfield says. He says his office picked up seven pallets of personal protective gear from the federal government recently to help with the fight against COVID-19, which were allocated based on census data.
Many things we are using during the COVID-19 pandemic are allocated based on that census data, like school lunch programs and other federally funded programs.
With people staying home because of COVID-19, it should be easy for you fill our your census response.
"In this situation, you can respond online, and people have been doing it in great strides. It has been very successful," Wallace said. Only a few weeks in, about a third of the country has responded.
A little less than 40% of Illinois, Kentucky, Tennessee, and Missouri residents have responded to the census. Starting April 8, the Census Bureau will be sending questionnaires by mail once again to people who have not responded.