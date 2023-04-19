PADUCAH — "Take it slow in the Cone Zone. You’ll be safer and so will we," the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 1 posted on their Facebook page Tuesday, as road crews across the country participate in the National Work Zone Awareness Week campaign.
KYTC District 1 posted a picture of their Lyon County Highway Work Crew participating in the campaign, and even Gov. Andy Beshear's dog Winnie sported a hi-res vest to show her support.
"Winnie volunteered to help the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet get the word out about National Work Zone Awareness Week! Let's slow down, pay attention and do what we can to keep the Kentuckians working on our roadways safe," Beshear posted on Facebook Wednesday.
On Monday, local leaders spoke with Local 6 about the importance of driving with caution in work zones.
KYTC District 1 Public Communication Officer Keith Todd told Multimedia Journalist Arriyonna Allen work-zone safety requires everybody working together and paying attention to what's going on.
He offered some tips for safely driving in work zones, including:
- Slow down as you approach a work zone
- Pay attention to what's going on around you, including other drivers
- Practice defensive driving
- Stay off your phone
And McCracken County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Ryan Willcutt offered another piece of advice — check the KYTC and sheriff's office Facebook pages, or transportation cabinet websites, to get a better idea of where you might encounter roadwork before you head out.
The cabinet says last year alone, there were at least 1,074 work zone crashes in Kentucky, 271 injuries, and six fatalities.
