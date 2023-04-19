PADUCAH — "Take it slow in the Cone Zone. You’ll be safer and so will we," the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 1 posted on their Facebook page Tuesday, as road crews across the country participate in the National Work Zone Awareness Week campaign.
According to a Wednesday release from the KYTC, there will be a news conference event at about 10 a.m. on April 19, in which officials hope to "promote safer work zones to prevent crashes, injuries and fatalities on Kentucky roadways."
KYTC Secretary Jim Gray, Kentucky State Police Captain Paul Blanton, and KYTC Highway Technician II Tyler Bullington will be in attendance, the release explains.
The cabinet says last year alone, there were at least 1,074 work zone crashes in Kentucky, 271 injuries, and six fatalities.
