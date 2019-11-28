MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A 19-year-old man was taken to a local hospital after a multi-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon on U.S. 45 south in McCracken County.
The crash happened around 3:56 p.m. Thursday on U.S. 45 south near Old U.S. 45 south, a McCracken County Sheriff's Department news release says. The release says 19-year-old Sebastian Gabriel Camacho of Paducah was driving north on U.S. 45 when his car crossed the median and traveled into the southbound lane. The car collided with a southbound pickup truck, and Camacho was injured. Deputies say a southbound SUV was damaged by debris from the crash.
The teen was taken by Mercy Regional EMS to Mercy Lourdes Hospital in Paducah, the release says.
Deputies say his injuries were not life threatening, and no one else involved in the crash was injured.
U.S. 45 south was restricted to one lane at the crash site for nearly an hour. In addition to sheriff's deputies and EMS responders, the Lone Oak Fire Department aided at the scene.