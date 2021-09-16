FRANKFORT, KY — A Canadian company that makes and distributes tarp systems for commercial vehicles is building a $2 million plant in Cadiz, Gov. Andy Beshear announced during his Team Kentucky briefing Thursday.
Beshear said the plant is expected to open in late summer of 2022. The company, Load Covering Solutions, will create up to 30 jobs in Trigg County in the coming years, Beshear said.
An incentive agreement the company has entered into with the state of Kentucky holds that LCS will create and maintain 30 full-time jobs for Kentucky residents over a 15-year-period, and pay an average hourly wage of $26, including benefits. If it meets annual targets included in the agreement, the company will be able to keep some of the tax revenue it generates.
A news release about the facility says LCS plans to build a 12,000-square-foot manufacturing and installation shop in Interstate 24 Business Park. The plant will house production, assembly, service and repair of LCS's retractable tarpaulin systems. It also will provide related items such as lumber, steel, general flat tarps and general cargo control-related equipment.
For more information about Load Covering Solutions, visit loadcovering.com.