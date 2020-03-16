BENTON, KY — The city of Benton, Kentucky has announced it is canceling Tater Day this year because of concerns surrounding the novel coronavirus. The annual festival draws crowds to Benton each year.
In an announcement posted on its Facebook page, the city says 30,000 people were likely to visit Benton the week of the event. Tater Day was set for the beginning of April, but leaders say the festival and all related events are canceled for the safety of the community.
The city says the decision was made after consulting with the governor's office, the health department and medical professionals.